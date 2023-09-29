3 reasons the Texas Rangers will win the 2023 World Series
The Texas Rangers have a shot to do something they've never done in their history this October. They have the pitching staff and lineup to get it done.
By Curt Bishop
MLB is full of teams that have their sights set on winning the World Series this coming October. However, only one team will emerge victorious out of the six that remain in each league.
The Atlanta Braves may be the likely favorite to win it all. They've won 103 games and secured home-field advantage through the World Series should they get that far. But it's going to be a heavyweight fight between all 12 teams, and it will certainly be interesting to see who comes out on top.
One team that may fly under the radar is the Texas Rangers, who have a strong pitching staff and a powerful lineup. Texas hasn't been to the World Series since 2011 and has also never won a title. They lost in 2010 and 2011 and haven't been back since.
That may change this October, though they still have yet to secure their spot in the postseason.
No. 3 reason the Rangers will win the World Series: Quality pitching
The Rangers were bold and aggressive this past offseason when it came to addressing their starting pitching woes. They already had Jon Gray and Dane Dunning, but they needed more to avoid another 94-loss season.
So, they added Jacob deGrom, Nathan Eovaldi, and Andrew Heaney. They also re-signed Martin Perez. And even after a hot start to the regular season, they weren't quite done, and it's a good thing they weren't as deGrom went on the shelf and is now out until 2025.
The trade deadline came around and they made some very important moves to bolster their staff. They added Aroldis Chapman to bolster their bullpen in a deal with the Royals. They also acquired Max Scherzer and Jordan Montgomery to strengthen the rotation. Scherzer is down for the season and Eovaldi was out for a while too. However, Eovaldi is back and set to lead a still powerful pitching staff for the Rangers.
Eovaldi, Gray, and Montgomery are all three solid starters who can be trusted in the postseason and could take the Rangers far. If their staff holds up, they'll be incredibly tough to beat this postseason.