3 reasons that the Knicks were able to beat the Bucks on Christmas Day
The New York Knicks were able to beat the Bucks on Christmas Day. Here are three reasons they were able to get the victory.
Amid trade rumors, the New York Knicks beat the Milwaukee Bucks, 129-122 on Christmas day. New York was able to rebound from a previous loss to the Bucks that they suffered on the Dec. 23. Before we head into the new year, let's look at three reasons why this gritty team was able to beat one of the best groups in the league.
3. Knicks won thanks to Julius Randle
Julius Randle was able to have another good performance. While this game did nothing to answer questions about his postseason play, Randle continued to show that he can perform under the bright lights. The All-Star ended up with 24 points on 47 percent shooting from the floor.
In some games this season, the veteran has been able to put up good numbers but hasn't looked as productive on the stat sheet. It was not the case in this game where Randle was able to command the boards and shoot somewhat efficiently in the win.
2. Knicks won thanks to R.J Barrett
In what was likely his best game of the season, R.J Barrett was able to get easy buckets in the first half of this game which allowed the Knicks to keep themselves ahead. Barrett ended up with 21 points for the entire game on 57 percent shooting from the floor.
This has not been a great season for Barrett as it seems like his jump to All-Star status still has some time to take. At least on Christmas, the young veteran was able to satisfy expectations for one game.
1. Knicks won thanks to Jalen Brunson
Considering the moment and his performance, Jalen Brunson had arguably his best regular season performance as a New York Knick. The point guard ended up with 38 points on 53 percent shooting from the floor. The Nova product was a clear number one option for New York in this game.
This is another season where Brunson has been looking like All-NBA player. If Brunson is able to keep this play up, the Knicks may be one star away from having these types of games deep in the playoffs.