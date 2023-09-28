3 reasons the Brooklyn Nets improved and can compete in 2023-24
Despite not having brand-name talent, the Nets can put a competitive team on the floor in 2023-24 and return to the playoffs. Here are three reasons why.
By Phil Watson
Why the Nets can compete this season: 1. A motivated Ben Simmons looking for redemption
Over the last two seasons, one of the few things mentioned in the never-ending saga of Ben Simmons was actual basketball. Since passing up a dunk opportunity late in Game 7 of the Philadelpia 76ers' Game 7 loss to the Atlanta Hawks in the 2021 playoffs, Simmons went through a messy divorce with the Sixers, was traded to Brooklyn in the James Harden deal and dealt with back and knee injuries that limited his effectivess.
During all of that, Simmons' desire and commitment to play was questioned far and wide. That's what made his recent comments so intriguing. Simmons sounds like a player ready to atone for his disastrous tenure thus far in Brooklyn.
"I owe it to everybody, the fans and everybody, to getr back to where I need to be," Simmons said. "That's what I did this summer to get back."
The 2016 No. 1 pick and 2017-18 NBA Rookie of the Year didn't play a single game after the trade in 2012-22 and was limited to 42 games last season by a knee injury, averaging career-lows of 6.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists in 26.3 minutes per game.
Ther last two years have done a lot to tarnish Simmons' reputation, but it's worth pointing out he was an All-NBA player in 2019-20, is a two-time All-Defensive performer and was runner-up to Rudy Gobert in the Defensive Player of the Year voting in 2020-21.
Perhaps the most telling statement from Simmons was a veiled shot at the change in Brooklyn's chemistry.
"I think just playing with guys who are just easy to play with, that just have one goal and that's to win," Simmons said. "I don't think guys have too many individual goals. I think the team is going to come first and I think the culture that (coach) Jacque Vaughn (and general manager) Sean Marks are building now has been incredible."
A healthy, motivated Ben Simmons checks a lot of boxes for the new-look Brooklyn Nets