3 reasons the Denver Broncos are a dark horse to win the AFC
The Denver Broncos are playing flawless football right now and have taken down five straight playoff hopefuls in the Packers, Chiefs, Bills, Vikings, and Browns.
Russell Wilson has been elite
Although his numbers are not gaudy by any means, the quarterback has been playing phenomenally under head coach Sean Payton this season. Wilson has an NFL-best TD to Interception ratio sitting at 20 to 4. The veteran has been an elite game manager and has not turned the ball over which has kept the team in games allowing its defense to get cooking.
Wilson’s season is sneaking by many yet he is tied for fifth in the league with his 20 TDs and has been a magician at creating scoring opportunities especially late in games. He has had two beautiful touchdowns in back-to-back weeks throwing beautiful passes to Courtland Sutton and Adam Trautman, both with expected completion percentages in single digits. The Broncos quarterback also leads the league in fourth-quarter comebacks and game-winning drives with four. Both of these marks are his best since the 2019 season with six games to go.
The veteran quarterback already has a pair of Super Bowl appearances in his career including one ring and his playoff experience is a perfect recipe to pair with its booming defense. The team will face Houston who has seemed to be in offensive shootouts more often than not which will put the pressure on Wilson. He needs to keep setting up the run game with Javonte Williams which can set up the play-action where he has thrived his entire career. Another strong asset to Chef Russ' game is rolling out of the pocket where he can make magic happen out of a broken play. If Wilson can stick to the recipe he has been cooking with all year, he can take the team to a deep playoff run with ease.