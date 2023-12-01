3 reasons the Denver Broncos are a dark horse to win the AFC
The Denver Broncos are playing flawless football right now and have taken down five straight playoff hopefuls in the Packers, Chiefs, Bills, Vikings, and Browns.
Reinforcements en route for Broncos
The team is bringing back key reinforcements such as Brandon Johnson and Kareem Jackson to add to an already booming team. Wide receiver Brandon Johnson practiced Wednesday for the first time in a month after dealing with a nagging hamstring injury. He will be another key piece on offense after showing a nice tandem with Wilson earlier in the season.
Johnson has posted a stat line of eight catches, 122 receiving yards, and a trio of touchdowns in seven appearances thus far. The sophomore wide receiver provides the team with another physical playmaker to pair with Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, and Marvin Mims.
Denver also is waiting on the return of stud safety Kareem Jackson who was suspended for a second time this season after a high hit on Vikings quarterback Josh Dobbs in the team’s Week 10 win. The safety is eligible to be elevated to the active roster after the conclusion of Week 15. Jackson has been phenomenal this season with 51 tackles, two interceptions, and three pass breakups in eight appearances thus far.
Jackson provides another veteran to the secondary and is a scary duo when paired with standout Justin Simmons. His physical play injects energy into an already hungry defense unit and can be just what the doctor ordered late in the season with the team pushing toward the NFL playoffs.