3 reasons Washington beat Oregon in Pac-12 championship
The Washington Huskies most likely punched their ticket to the College Football Playoff with a win over Oregon. What are the three major reasons that they won?
The Washington Huskies were able to beat the Oregon Ducks, 34-31, in what will likely be the last Pac-12 championship game. The Huskies have seemingly secured the first college football playoff ticket with the victory.
With the win, the Huskies are undefeated with a conference title under their belt. Washington is extremely likely to end up in the College Football Playoff with this victory.
Before we start celebrating a potential berth for the Huskies, let's look into why Washington won their conference title against the Ducks.
3. Michael Penix Jr.
Michael Penix led the offense on their way to a great passing day. The QB threw for 319 passing yards with most of those throws coming in tight windows that only Penix could make. Yes, the talented wide receivers that the Huskies helped justify the team using small windows but Penix was able to do this by having great precision and clear-cut time-executing skills.
2. Dillon Johnson
The offensive line deserves a lot of credit but Dillon Johnson had a very nice day of work for Washington. The running back ended up with 152 yards on 28 carries. The junior secured the victory for Washington by converting a long third down. Johnson was able to execute a trick passing play for a touchdown.
Additionally, Johnson had two rushing TDs for Washington. Johnson was able to do this while seemingly playing with a limp for a huge chunk of the game.
1. Kalen DeBoer's clock management in the fourth quarter
The biggest reason that the Huskies won this game was because of a controlling possession in the fourth quarter. Washington was able to keep the ball in the final quarter for more than six minutes. The passing offense was on fire with short passes that were continually thrown well by Penix. Johnson had a couple of runs that also aided Washington in their efforts to keep Oregon off the field.
This was a offensive game that was going to be won by the better offense. Washington was the better offense in this game and it was proven in the final quarter.