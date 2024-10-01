3 reasons why casual fans should root for Tigers in the MLB playoffs
On August 10, the Detroit Tigers had a mere 0.2 percent chance of making the MLB playoffs. But since then, they went on an incredible 31-12 run, clinching their first playoff berth since 2014. The Tigers achieved the improbable and, without key contributions from Tarik Skubal and Riley Greene, they would have tied the Los Angeles Angels for the longest active playoff drought at 10 seasons.
As the Tigers prepare to face the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the American League Wild Card race, here are three reasons why casual fans should root for them.
3. The Tiger don't have a real star
Every team dreams of having a star represent them in the All-Star Game. For the Tigers, only Skubal and Greene earned All-Star honors in 2024.
Detroit isn’t packed with offensive juggernauts; no player on the team batted above .265, hit more than 25 home runs, or tallied over 75 RBIs. But their success is a testament to teamwork, with strong pitching and timely hitting propelling them forward. Since August 10, the Tigers’ pitching staff has allowed more than five runs only three times, helping the team to four separate win streaks of four or more games. Detroit’s ability to win without relying on big names makes their run even more remarkable, highlighting a collective effort that has allowed them to thrive in pressure moments and capitalize on key opportunities down the stretch.
While the Astros are stacked with big-name players, Detroit’s rotation has leaned heavily on Skubal, who won the American League Triple Crown by leading the league in wins (18), ERA (2.39), and strikeouts (228). Outside of Skubal, no other Tigers pitcher has posted more than a 2.5 WAR or 150 strikeouts. Skubal’s consistency has been the backbone of the Tigers’ success, and his performance will be crucial as they face off against the Astros. With a balanced roster and reliable pitching, Detroit has proven they don’t need star power to win — just solid, team-oriented baseball.
2. Everyone loves a good underdog story
The Tigers’ 2023 season recalls the underdog stories of teams like the 2014 Giants, 2019 Nationals, and 2023 Rangers — all of whom won the World Series as wild card teams. As unlikely as Detroit’s journey has been, they could be the next team to join this elite club. The Astros are vulnerable, missing key players and dealing with underperforming starters, giving the Tigers a legitimate chance to pull off an upset. With momentum on their side and the pressure mounting on Houston, Detroit can feed off their status as the underdog and surprise the baseball world in a big way.
Beyond their wild card story, the Tigers have something even more crucial: belief. After defying the odds to make the playoffs, the team enters with nothing to lose and everything to gain. If they advance past the Astros, the Tigers would face the Cleveland Guardians, a franchise that has struggled to find success in October. Meanwhile, other AL contenders like the Royals, Orioles, or Yankees have shown their own vulnerabilities. The Tigers’ path, while difficult, is paved with possibilities, especially if they maintain their recent momentum and continue their Cinderella run through the postseason.
1. Nobody likes the Houston Astros
The Astros are arguably MLB’s most disliked team, thanks to their 2017 sign-stealing scandal. Even seven years later, players like Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman are still booed in visiting stadiums, particularly by Yankees fans.
Although the Astros have been penalized, and some players have left, their reputation as cheaters lingers. This deep-rooted dislike has made them baseball’s villains, which could unite neutral fans behind the Tigers, who are positioned as the antithesis of Houston’s controversial dynasty. Detroit represents a fresh face in the playoffs, without the baggage of scandals, making them an easy team to root for.
Houston currently holds the second-longest active playoff streak behind the Dodgers, making the ALCS in each of the last eight years. While the Astros may have postseason experience on their side, the Tigers enter with momentum, finishing the regular season 7-3 compared to Houston’s 6-4. With Framber Valdez’s career 4.24 postseason ERA and Justin Verlander left off the postseason roster, the Astros' pitching may falter. On the other hand, Skubal enters Game 1 on a six-game winning streak and aims to lead the Tigers to victory over one of the league’s most despised teams. Detroit’s underdog status, combined with the general distaste for Houston, could spark a widespread rally of support behind them.