3 reasons why the Detroit Tigers’ Cinderella run can continue into October
It has been quite sometime since the Detroit Tigers have captured the national headlines with their play in the second half of the season. With a roster of rookies, unconventional starting rotation methods, and injuries to key players, the Tigers have clinched the playoffs.
But like any team, they not just content on getting here. Detroit has been playing in close games all season, and the experience may carry over to a deep postseason run. The Tigers have played in a MLB leading 55 one-run games and are 31-24.
With manager A.J. Hinch pushing all the right buttons, it seems appropriate to have him start our list of the reasons why the Tigers' Cinderella run can continue into October.
A.J. Hinch's winning pedigree
For Hinch, this is the opportunity to continue to clean up his legacy from the 2017 World Series run. He has been a large part of the Tigers' rebuilding process, along with the front office. He is grounded, where it's just a day-to-day process, and playing to the matchups.
Whether it's George Lombard aligning the team's defense to having pitching coaches Chris Fetter, Robin Lund and Juan Nieves work on pitch design with pitchers who they call up from the minors, the clubhouse is a well oiled machine. 16 rookies have been used this season by Detroit, and that system in place has been able to see those players used in some way shape or form.
The Tigers pitching staff
Left-hander Tarik Skubal, the AL Cy Young favorite, hasn't pitched against Baltimore, a team Detroit could see in the post-season, leads a staff that has been since August 1st, the best in baseball with an ERA of 2.83, leading the American League in FIP with 3.41 and a league best 2.66 ERA out of the bullpen.
With Reese Olson returning to the rotation and Keider Montero, who is just a few weeks removed from throwing a "Maddux," the Tigers have bolstered their starting innings. Combined with a bullpen featuring Jason Foley, who has been striking out more batters over the past month (8.1 per nine innings) compared to his season average, Detroit now has a reliable closer to finish games.
Colt Keith and Riley Greene
Colt Keith and Riley Greene have emerged as key contributors for the Detroit Tigers in 2024, offering a glimpse into the team's promising future.
Keith, with his ability to consistently drive the ball and deliver in clutch situations, has solidified himself as a middle-of-the-order threat.
Greene, already a cornerstone of Detroit's outfield, has elevated his game with improved plate discipline and defensive prowess, making him a key two-way player.
Together, their development not only boosts the Tigers' lineup but also provides the depth needed to make a postseason push. As both young stars continue to mature, their impact could be pivotal in propelling Detroit deeper into October.