3 records Dak Prescott must break to live up to his Cowboys contract
By Criss Partee
Dak Prescott’s new $240 million contract extension is the most lucrative in NFL history. It makes him the first player to hit $60 million per year and nearly all of it ($231 million) is guaranteed. With Prescott’s future secure, now comes the hard part. Living up to this enormous contract and proving that he deserved this deal.
Ultimately if Prescott is to quiet all the talking heads and fans, he’ll need to lead the Dallas Cowboys to a Super Bowl. For most people that’ll be the only way he lives up to what Jerry Jones is paying him. But over time there are other ways for Dak to achieve this slowly and that could be by breaking different records along the way.
Cowboys all-time passing yards leader
As it currently stands, Prescott is third all-time in Dallas with 29,638 yards through the air. Only Tony Romo (first) and Troy Aikman remain ahead of Prescott. It’s possible that Prescott could set the new Cowboys franchise record for passing yards in 2024 as he’s only 4,500 behind Romo.
Prescott has already done this having passed for 4,516 last season and a career-high 4,902 during the 2019 campaign. It’s no longer a matter of if but when for that record. The way everyone slings the ball in the NFL now this record will be no problem for Dak to reach whether this year or next.
Cowboys career passing touchdowns leader
Probably the most coveted passing record for any team, most career TDs. Prescott is already second behind Romo for this record and only sits 45 behind at this time. With 16 games remaining on the schedule, this is another record we could see fall by the wayside this season.
The three-time Pro Bowler already owns the Cowboys single-season TD record, overthrowing Romo in 2021 and passing for 37 tugs. If Prescott looks to pass Romo this season for most career TDs he’ll also set a new single-season record. That’d be a two-for-one deal there for Prescott in the Cowboys record books.
Cowboys single-season passing yards leader
Tony Romo and Dak Prescott own the top seven Cowboys single-season passing performances in the organization’s history. Romo has the record, throwing for 4,903 yards in 2012 while Prescott finished one yard short in 2019 with 4,902. So, this feels like one that should be attainable at some point for Prescott seeing how we’ve seen him come close in the past.
During the 2019 season, Prescott attempted 596 passes. In 2021, he attempted the same amount of passes but completed 22 more in the same number of games. Prescott’s yards per attempt in 2019 was 8.2 while it fell to 7.5 in 2021 on the same number of pass attempts. Looking at last year Prescott passed 590 times completing 410 of those, which is the same number of completions as the 2021 campaign. So, it’s not farfetched to say he could own that record soon too.