3 Red Sox players we’re glad are gone, 2 we wish had stayed
The Red Sox roster looks very different heading into the 2024 campaign, for better or for worse.
4. Red Sox fans will miss Justin Turner's bat
Justin Turner only played one season in Beantown, but boy, was it a season to remember. The Red Sox took a flier on the now 39-year-old with J.D. Martinez heading to the Dodgers and it's safe to say that their investment paid off and then some.
Turner had a big year, slashing .276/.345/.455 with 23 home runs and 96 RBI in 146 games this past season for the Red Sox, serving primarily as their DH but seeing time at three different infield positions as well.
Turner ranked third in home runs and second in RBI on a Red Sox team that happened to be very solid offensively. He hit mostly second and third, making him hard to replace. In fact, Boston has not made an effort to replace Turner at all, as they plan on simply moving Masataka Yoshida to DH full-time.
Red Sox fans will miss Turner wearing their uniform, but won't miss watching him play too much as he signed a one-year deal to join the division-rival Blue Jays. Boston fans will see lots of Turner, as the Sox and Jays play each other 13 times this upcoming season.