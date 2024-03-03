3 Red Sox players we’re glad are gone, 2 we wish had stayed
The Red Sox roster looks very different heading into the 2024 campaign, for better or for worse.
3. The Red Sox will be fine without Alex Verdugo
If there's one word that could describe Alex Verdugo's Red Sox tenure it'd be complicated. He was a fan favorite for many and was overall a good player in his Red Sox career, but he was also a bit underwhelming.
Verdugo was the centerpiece of the Mookie Betts trade. While that's not his fault, that did mean lofty expectations were placed on his shoulders. He was a good player, but was he Mookie Betts centerpiece good? Not quite.
In addition to Verdugo being a bit underwhelming as a player, he had several instances that led to the team benching him. Whether it was not hustling or showing up late to a game, Verdugo and manager Alex Cora didn't have a perfect relationship by any means.
Verdugo is a fine, but replaceable player. The Red Sox did replace him rather quickly by trading for Tyler O'Neill who is a better fit for a left-handed heavy Red Sox lineup. Verdugo was also set to hit free agency at the end of the season and had not done enough to warrant an extension of any kind.
Like Turner, Red Sox fans might miss Verdugo a bit in their own uniform but will be seeing plenty of him, as Boston traded him to the Yankees in December.