3 Red Sox players we’re glad are gone, 2 we wish had stayed
The Red Sox roster looks very different heading into the 2024 campaign, for better or for worse.
1. Red Sox fans won't miss watching Kaleb Ort pitch
Why Kaleb Ort just couldn't put it together in a Red Sox uniform is something Red Sox fans will wonder. The stuff passes the eye test. He's armed with a fastball that averaged 95.8 mph this past season according to Baseball Savant and a slider that generated a 32.5% whiff rate. Those are just two of his four pitches.
His numbers in the minors also pass the eye test. Ort had a sub-3.00 ERA in Triple-A in 2021 and 2022, and was even better there this past season, posting a 1.54 ERA in 13 appearances and 23 innings pitched for AAA Worcester. For whatever reason, his minor-league success just did not translate to the majors.
Ort made 25 appearances and had a 6.35 ERA in 2022 for the Red Sox. He spent this past season going up and down as well, but things just didn't click when he pitched in the majors, as he had a 6.26 ERA in 21 MLB appearances and 23 innings of work.
The Red Sox finally decided that they had enough and DFA'd the right-hander in October. After bouncing around to the Mariners, Marlins, and Phillies this offseason, Ort was traded to the Orioles in February. He could be yet another guy Red Sox fans see lots of if he makes the Orioles out of Spring Training.