3 Red Sox who won't be back despite surviving the MLB Winter Meetings
The Boston Red Sox will look to shake up their roster coming off a poor 2023 season, and that includes parting with these three players.
1) Pablo Reyes
Pablo Reyes was one bright spot in an overall underwhelming Red Sox season. He was acquired in mid-May in a trade with Oakland for cash considerations, and wound up being a productive player for much of the season when healthy.
He hit over .300 for much of the season, and slashed .287/.339/.377 with two home runs and 20 RBI in 64 games for Boston. He was primarily a middle infielder for the Red Sox but saw time at all four infield positions. Reyes has also played in all three outfield spots at various times throughout his career. He's the definition of a super-utility player.
While Reyes proved to be a useful player for Boston in 2023, there is one glaring issue. He is out of options. The Red Sox cannot send him down without passing him through waivers first. Taking into account his tremendous versatility, it's hard to see that happening.
Reyes is a solid bench piece, but is not a starting caliber player. Boston needs to add a second baseman and would likely choose to keep Enmanuel Valdez, a younger player who also showed some flashes, as a backup and trade Reyes. He has four years of team control and is as versatile as they come. Boston would certainly have no trouble finding a suitor.