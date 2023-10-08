3 remaining Alabama games where the Crimson Tide could lose again
The No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide survived a tough road scare vs. the unranked Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday evening. Here are three remaining games where the Crimson Tide could slip up again.
By John Buhler
2. Tennessee Volunteers could make it back-to-back over Crimson Tide
While I have my reservations about Tennessee celebrating consecutive Third Saturdays in October wih victory cigars, again, this is not the same Alabama team. It was a thrilling shootout in primetime a year ago in Knoxville, but there is a reason why Alabama has dominated this rivalry series so much of late. Tennessee was in the toilet as a program, but seems to have found its level under Josh Heupel.
This is the next game up where Alabama could realistically fall. Arkansas is not doing anything for me, but if the CrimsonTide were to lose to Sam Pittman's Razorbacks, then we have bigger fish to fry in Tuscaloosa, aight. Again, this is a major rivalry game for both teams, so really anything can happen. The big difference between the Third Saturday in October and the Iron Bowl is Auburn's viability.
While I suppose Auburn could beat Alabama in the Iron Bowl because it is in Auburn, let's not count our chickens before they hatch. The big reason why I think Tennessee has a decent shot at getting two in a row past Alabama is that Heupel is not Butch Jones. He seems to know what he is doing as a head coach. Given Alabama's coaching staff attrition, and you can understand a potential upset here.
This possible Tide slip-up is all about where Tennessee is at as a program more than anything else.