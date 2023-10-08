3 remaining Alabama games where the Crimson Tide could lose again
The No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide survived a tough road scare vs. the unranked Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday evening. Here are three remaining games where the Crimson Tide could slip up again.
By John Buhler
1. Brian Kelly's LSU Tigers electric offense could win in an epic shootout
And we have arrived at Alabama-LSU, an SEC West rivalry that is so good that it does not even have a nickname. Brian Kelly's Bayou Bengals got the best of Nick Saban's Tide in overtime on a great scramble by quarterback Jayden Daniels. While this rendition will be in Tuscaloosa this season, I envision LSU being incredibly battle-tested. They might have two losses, but this team is dangerous.
First-half losses to Florida State and Ole Miss in the Magnolia Bowl have pretty much eliminated LSU from playoff contention. The Tigers did get a solid win over a top-25 Missouri team in CoMo this weekend, but they may not be good enough to get to Atlanta, especially not having the head-to-head tiebreaker over Ole Miss. Of course, they just might be good enough to shock Alabama once again.
Another win over Saban will do wonders for Kelly's reputation in Baton Rouge. This is why LSU hired Kelly away from Notre Dame, and why he left an excellent job in South Bend in the first place. LSU wanted a head coach who could regularly contend for championships, and Kelly wanted to play in championship settings. Another win over the Crimson Tide will really add heat to this SEC rivalry.
Alabama may have a bye before this game, but it does not really matter. This is the LSU game, baby!