3 remaining free agents the Blue Jays should sign, 2 to avoid
The Blue Jays have more work to do even after their recent signings.
The Toronto Blue Jays have been a popular team when discussing landing spots for the top free agents, but all they've done so far is sign Kevin Kiermaier and Isiah Kiner-Falefa. Nothing against either player, but Blue Jays fans had higher hopes following another disappointing playoff exit and all of the Shohei Ohtani rumors.
While the offseason has been largely underwhelming thus far, Ross Atkins still has the opportunity to really improve this Jays roster. There are several free agents he should be trying to sign as soon as possible, and others he must avoid.
5) Jorge Soler is the big bopper the Blue Jays need to sign
The main reason the Jays went home early this past season was because their offense disappointed. They focused on improving their defense which wound up being among the league's best, but that happened at the expense of the other side. The Jays must add more thump into their order, and Jorge Soler is a great way to do that.
With Brandon Belt a free agent, the Jays should turn to Soler as his DH replacement. This past season for the Marlins Soler slashed .250/.341.512 with 36 home runs and 75 RBI. He was an all-star for Miami and one of the main reasons they were able to squeak into the playoffs. Soler has some durability concerns but when healthy, he crushes baseballs. He's hit as many as 48 home runs in a single season back with the Royals in 2019.
Hitting for that much power in pitchers' parks like LoanDepot Park and Kauffman Stadium should have Jays fans salivating thinking about the damage he can do at a more hitter-friendly stadium north of the border and in other AL East ballparks (just not Baltimore).
Another thing Soler provides is postseason experience. He struggled in October for Miami this past season but has a career 1.021 OPS in his 87 plate appearances in the playoffs. He took home the World Series MVP back in 2021 for the Braves after hitting three home runs in Atlanta's six-game victory.
Soler is a more attractive option than a guy like J.D. Martinez because of his ability to play the field when necessary. Martinez is strictly a DH while Soler can fill in at either corner outfield spot when needed. He shouldn't be there every day, but can play in a pinch, leaving the DH spot open for one of the catchers or even a guy like Vladimir Guerrero Jr.