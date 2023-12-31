3 remaining free agents the Blue Jays should sign, 2 to avoid
The Blue Jays have more work to do even after their recent signings.
4) Blue Jays should avoid Cody Bellinger after bringing Kevin Kiermaier back
Shohei Ohtani was the dream signing, but Cody Bellinger felt like the most realistic Blue Jays massive free agency addition this offseason. They had an opening in the outfield and had an obvious need for more offense. Bellinger made a lot of sense as a player with an MVP ceiling who can play elite defense in center field and give the Jays a left-handed bat to stick between Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
The Blue Jays bringing Kevin Kiermaier back changes everything. The Jays are not bringing Kiermaier back to be their fourth outfielder. He's going to play most of the time in center field, at the very least everyday against right-handed pitching. They now have a complete outfield with Kiermaier being joined by Daulton Varsho and George Springer.
The Jays could perhaps sign Bellinger to play first base or even DH, but his value is reduced exponentially by moving him from the outfield to the infield or DH. The chances of Toronto paying him around the $200 million he seeks to be a DH are virtually non-existent.
It can be argued as to whether the Jays should've signed Bellinger to play center field for them instead of Kiermaier, but that argument is moot now as Kiermaier is indeed back. Bellinger doesn't make enough sense for the Jays to risk giving him the massive contract he's going to get when he's had the peaks and valleys he's had throughout his career.