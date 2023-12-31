3 remaining free agents the Blue Jays should sign, 2 to avoid
The Blue Jays have more work to do even after their recent signings.
3) Signing Matt Chapman is the easiest solution to the Blue Jays third base hole
Third base is a glaring hole right now on this Blue Jays team. They do have some options to play at the hot corner like Cavan Biggio, Santiago Espinal, and new signee Isiah Kiner-Falefa, but those options are all underwhelming at best.
Jeimer Candelario made a ton of sense as a potential Blue Jays option, but he signed with the Reds. Gio Urshela could make some sense, but he's not that much better offensively than the players they already have, and that's what they really need. Matt Chapman has his deficiencies, but he's the easiest solution to their third base issue right now.
It looked like Chapman was on his way to a monster payday after his red-hot start to the 2023 season. He was the AL Player of the Month in April, but his season took a major turn for the worst after that. From May 1 on, Chapman slashed .205/.298/.361 with 12 home runs and 33 RBI. That kind of prolonged slump is obviously very hard to endure, but you have to assume Chapman will be better than that in 2024.
When right, he's a player who can hit 30+ home runs while playing Gold Glove defense at the hot corner. Last season put a bad taste in the mouths of Jays fans but with a lack of other options to play third base, bringing back Chapman is what has to happen.