3 remaining free agents the Blue Jays should sign, 2 to avoid
The Blue Jays have more work to do even after their recent signings.
2) The Blue Jays should avoid a Marcus Stroman reunion
The Blue Jays have one of the best rotations in baseball with Kevin Gausman, Chris Bassitt, Jose Berrios, and Yusei Kikuchi leading the way. The fifth spot, however, is a bit of a concern.
Alek Manoah was the Jays Opening Day starter last season after he was a Cy Young finalist in 2022, but a disastrous campaign from him raises all sorts of questions about his future with the club. He has been mentioned in several trade rumors this offseason. As of now, he appears to have the inside track at the fifth starter spot, but that can always change.
The Blue Jays were among the teams interested in Yoshinobu Yamamoto, leaving there to be reason to believe that they could look to add another arm and trade Manoah. If the Jays did want to add another arm, Marcus Stroman would make a lot of sense as a former Blue Jay who wouldn't break the bank and is certainly more reliable than Manoah.
The reason why Toronto should not do this is they should not be giving up on Alek Manoah. Yes, his 2023 season was awful. It saw him post a 5.87 ERA in 19 starts and take two trips down to the minors. Still, Manoah is just 25 years old and has Cy Young upside. We saw that just two seasons ago. Selling low on him at this point just doesn't make sense.