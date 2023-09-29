3 replacements for SF Giants manager after firing Gabe Kapler
The San Francisco Giants fired Gabe Kapler after four seasons. Now the search for a new leader in the clubhouse begins.
Professional sports are a "what have you done for me lately" kind of universe. So it doesn't matter than Gabe Kapler won 107 games in 2021. The San Francisco Giants still fired him after two subpar campaigns in 2022 and 2023.
Now, the Giants are on the hunt for a new manager who can live up to the high expectations in San Francisco.
Who could that be? There are plenty of candidates to consider.
Bob Melvin is the SF Giants' veteran option to replace Gabe Kapler
Even before the Giants made the move to fire Kapler, Bob Melvin's name was front and center for the job. Tim Kawakami of The Athletic floated Melvin as the ideal replacement on Thursday. That's if the Padres were to part ways with their manager as well.
Melvin is wrapping up his second season in San Diego after a decade with the Athletics and managerial experience with the Diamondbacks and Mariners before that.
Of course, it hasn't gone well for Melvin with the Padres. While they made it to the postseason last year, they're in danger of finishing under .500 this year with extremely slim chances of making the playoffs.
The Padres may hold on to Melvin and give him another chance in 2024 but it's not a sure thing at all.
Melvin is from the Bay Area. He played for the Giants. And he worked with Farhan Zaidi in Oakland. The link is so obvious, that it's impossible to ignore as SF's most likely option.
But there are others to consider...