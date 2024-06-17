3 role players Lakers could target in a trade
By Kyle Delaney
If the Los Angeles Lakers want to stay competitive in a tough Western Conference, they'll need to add a few pieces. The Lakers allowed 117.4 points per game to their opponents this past regular season, the seventh-highest in the NBA. In terms of opponent field goals attempted, they gave up the most shots. One thing championship-contending teams have in common — they're on the opposite side of that spectrum.
For a team that wants to challenge the Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets, and Minnesota Timberwolves of the NBA, the Lakers aren't much better defensively than some of the league's worst. Fortunately, LA can fix all this as early as this offseason by targeting these three role players.
3. Alex Caruso
The Lakers couldn't stop the bleeding when it came to defending the perimeter this season. They finished third in opponents' three-point field goals made, with 14.3 3-pointers allowed per game. They need someone who can handle the perimeter while Anthony Davis mans the interior. They need a dog. Someone to fill in the cracks. In other words, they need Alex Caruso back.
Caruso played a major part in the Lakers 2019-2020 championship run. He's is an All-Defensive player with enough offensive upside to keep opposing teams honest. He's fresh off a career-high year in steals (122) and blocks (70) this last season. He's a guy that can help any win-now team. The Chicago Bulls aren't in that position. Pick up the phone, Rob.
2. Nick Richards
After Mark Williams missed most of the season with a back injury, Nick Richards stepped up for the Charlotte Hornets. Richards averaged close to 10 points, 8 rebounds, and 1 block per game for Charlotte last season. However, Williams should be healthy next season and plans on playing in as many games as he can. So then what do you do with Richards, who's proven he's good enough to start in this league?
The Lakers allowed 46 rebounds per game to their opponents during this year's playoffs, the second most in the league. Anthony Davis led the Lakers with 15.6 rebounds per game but after him, there was a considerable drop off. As athletic as Jaxon Hayes is, he averaged only 3 rebounds per game during the playoffs. Since you can't play AD for 48 minutes, bring him some help. Depth matters, especially in the playoffs, and Nick Richards adds to the Lakers' depth.
To put it into perspective, Nick Richards finished with 539 rebounds this season and Jaxon Hayes finished with 211. Obviously, one starts while the other doesn't. Ok, fine. But, what about this? Christian Wood played 50 games for the Lakers this season. Jaxson Hayes played 70. Guess who outrebounded who? In 872 minutes of play, Christian Woods pulled down 254 rebounds. Hayes played more minutes (877) but grabbed fewer rebounds (211).
All in all, Nick Richards is an incredibly reliable and underrated back-up center option for the Lakers. He's a complete upgrade from Jaxon Hayes in practically every aspect. If the Lakers want to bolster their interior presence, they should seek out Nick Richards' services.
1. Max Strus
Another role player that should be on the Lakers radar is the Cleveland Cavaliers' Max Strus. Everything we’ve seen involving the Lakers and the Cavs has been centered around Donovan Mitchell potentially joing LeBron and the Lakers in LA. Yet, the Lakers could stand to benefit from Max Strus’ ability to catch and shoot.
Strus averaged 12.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4 assists in his first season with the Cavs this year. He's near the top of the Eastern Conference in catch-and-shoot 3-pointers made, with 2.2 makes per game on 6 attempts. Though Strus can be inconsistent, (He's practically a Laker already) LA won't have to worry about him passing up shots. Only Donovan Mitchell attempted more 3-pointers per game for the Cavaliers this year.
They say not to sign Heat role players. But, they never said anything about a former Heat player turned Cleveland Cavalier. Overall, Max Strus is young, inexpensive, and has valuable playoff experience.