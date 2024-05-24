3 role players who have stood out early in WNBA season
By Nick Andre
Week 1 of the WNBA season is in the books. Fans were able to witness emerging talent, MVP candidates picking up where they left off, as well as surprising teams. There are several storylines that developed through week one. However, one that doesn’t get enough credit is role players who have stepped up significantly on their new teams. Here are three that are already doing big things.
1. Natasha Mack — Phoenix Mercury
Before the start of the 2024 season, it was announced that Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner would miss time due to a fractured toe. Being without their player in the middle was a huge blow for the team. Griner was a player who could produce on both ends of the floor and a serious X-factor for a team looking to get back to the playoffs.
Who could be the replacement for Griner in her absence? The Mercury looked to a young center who was starving for an opportunity in the WNBA. The Mercury signed forward/center Natasha Mack to a training camp contract. She was so impressive the team decided to keep her on their roster to begin the season.
Mack is a player who has struggled to find her footing in the WNBA. She was drafted in 2021 from Oklahoma State and spent a small amount of time on teams like the Chicago Sky and Minnesota Lynx. Before the 2024 season, Mack played a total of four WNBA games. However, things worked in her favor when she was able to join the Mercury this season.
Through the first week of the season, the star of the Mercury has been Kahleah Copper, as she put together two 30+ point games and led the way in a win over the two-time defending champion Las Vegas Aces. However, Mack has been one of the focal points for the Mercury in three games. She has continued to be a driving force defensively with her rim protection and ability to be a great help defender.
Mack is averaging five points per game along with eight rebounds and 4.3 assists. Playing under the basket has been Mack’s strong suit throughout this season. She’s also shown that she can crash the glass at a high level and continue to compliment others. Playing in Phoenix could be the right situation for Mack long term. She has a chance to contribute at a high level as well as learn from her veterans who are also known as WNBA champions.
2. Temi Fagbenle — Indiana Fever
There’s currently chaos taking place in Indianapolis. While the Pacers are competing in the Eastern Conference Finals, the Fever have yet to win a game in the Caitlin Clark era. The schedule has been tough, to say the least. Despite the struggles, there’s one positive sign for the Fever through the first five games — the role players have stepped up significantly for the Fever. There’s Kristy Wallace and Lexie Hull, then there’s the Fever’s newest addition Temi Fagbenele.
Fagbenele is not a familiar face in the WNBA but this isn’t a new atmosphere for her. She was drafted by the Minnesota Lynx in 2016 and spent three seasons with the organization. Fagbenle recently returned to the WNBA after a five-year hiatus, continuing her professional career overseas.
Fagbenle has been the key veteran that the Fever have needed this season. Once she checks into the game, she provides instant energy on both ends with her hustle and tenacity. It’s not a coincidence that Fever head coach Christie Sides has allowed her veteran to see valuable playing time. Fagbenle has been exceptional on both ends of the floor and her energy has been contagious to the rest of the team.
Fagbenle is averaging 7.4 points along with 4.8 rebounds. Her impact has shown in the box score as she recorded a double-double in one of their recent games against the Connecticut Sun. Despite being a winless team, the Fever have shown growth through five games. They have shown more fight and tenacity defensively and continue to build chemistry on the offensive end. As the season continues, Fagbenle will continue to play a huge role for the team looking to make their turnaround.
3. Monique Billings — Dallas Wings
Before the start of the season, Monique Billings was waived by the Los Angeles Sparks. The decision was understandable due to the limited roster spots in the league. However, fans expected Billings to make a huge impact with the Sparks. Billings has earned a spot in this league and her six seasons with the Atlanta Dream showed her value as a role player at both ends.
Luckily, the Dallas Wings were a team that gave Billings a call. This is a team that is depleted with injuries and were in need of bodies on the floor. Billings can’t fill the role of players like Satou Sabally, Natasha Howard, and others. However, she can come in and be a force on both ends with her hustle and attention to detail.
What better way to have a breakout performance in the city that you played in for six years? The Wings took on the Dream earlier this week at Gateway Center. It was hard to tell if there were any emotions from Billings in her first game back as an opponent. Sure, she missed her former teammates but she was also excited to compete with her new ones as well.
Billings scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in the contest against the Dream. Despite the loss, she was an energizer on both ends and continued to show versatility on defense. Billings will continue to be an important piece for Dallas moving forward. As long as some players are projected to be out, she will remain a valuable piece in their rotation.