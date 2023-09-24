3 Saints to blame after deflating loss to Packers
The Saints took their first loss of the season to the Green Bay Packers after leading by 17.
By Josh Wilson
Isaac Yiadom
Part of the blame here has to go on the Saints coaching, because Isaac Yiadom was targeted all game, matched up on Romeo Doubs, and the Saints paid for it frequently, especially in the fourth quarter. Refusing to mix that up was a problem.
Remember, the Packers didn't even have Christian Watson, their lead receiver, in the mix.
Yiadom was a non-factor in coverage for most of the game, giving up plenty of yardage. But what ultimately lands him on this list is a pass interference he gave up on the drive that eventually got the Packers within six points.
After Alontae Taylor gave up 44 yards on pass interference the play before, Yiadom gave up another 22 yards where he was penalized for pass interference and holding on the same play (the holding was declined).
A rough count shows Yiadom, between passes and penalties, gave the Packers at least 60 yards, a shade under 25 percent of the entire passing yardage for the Packers on the afternoon.
Not inspiring in the slightest.