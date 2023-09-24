3 Saints to blame after deflating loss to Packers
The Saints took their first loss of the season to the Green Bay Packers after leading by 17.
By Josh Wilson
Mickey Loomis
Mickey Loomis traded Will Lutz to the Denver Broncos just before the season started. In exchange, the Saints got a 2024 second-round pick and Blake Grupe was elevated to the starting kicker role.
Grupe, with an opportunity to get the Saints the lead with less than two minutes remaining, missed a 45-yard field goal. It solidified the loss.
Certainly, it's a kick Lutz may have missed, too. He has yet to attempt a kick in the 40-49 yard range this year, in preseason or the regular season. Historically, though, Lutz is a good kicker who has made clutch kicks. He is 56-of-68 from 40-49 yards, and 73-of-98 of all kicks 40 yards or more.
It might be unfair, but the trade that didn't make sense when it was made makes far less sense when the Saints lose a one-point game in large part due to a late missed kick. It's easy to theorize a story where the Saints win this one if Lutz is still on the squad.
Instead, Lutz is getting a 70-burger put on his team in Miami.