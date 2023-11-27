3 Saints to blame for losing NFC South control with Falcons defeat
The New Orleans Saints conceded the NFC South lead to the Atlanta Falcons with red zone struggles and defensive deficiencies.
1. Dennis Allen
It's tiring for this to be the same story week after week, but there's no getting around it. Dennis Allen is the problem in New Orleans.
The Saints are not a competitive football team. Their 5-6 record is a reflection of the light schedule more than anything. Those five wins came over the Titans, Panthers, Patriots, Colts and Bears. Indianapolis is the only team in that group with a winning record this season. Carolina, New England and Chicago have six wins between them.
The issues on offense are well documented. Allen retained Pete Carmichael at his own peril and decided to bring him back in 2023. The head coach doesn't get a pass on that decision.
The biggest concern is on defense though. Allen is only the head coach of the Saints because of his performance as a defensive coordinator. Now, New Orleans' defense is regularly giving up scoring drives late in games when they desperately need stops.
It's been said and it will continue to be said. The Saints hired a head coach with an 8-28 record in Oakland. They gave him another chance and he finished third in the NFC South despite taking over a team that hadn't finished outside the top half of the division since 2016.
Now, an incredibly flawed Falcons team is in the lead in a shockingly weak NFC South. And the Bucs aren't far behind in third place. Allen's excuses are hollow.