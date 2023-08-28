3 Saints who earned a roster spot in preseason Week 3, and 1 on verge of being cut
Dennis Allen’s New Orleans Saints hoped to wrap up a perfect preseason when they hosted the Houston Texans on Sunday night.
Saints cut candidate after Preseason Week 3: TE Jesse James
The eight-year veteran has bounced around the league in recent seasons. Tight end Jesse James entered the league as a fifth-round draft choice of the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2015. In four seasons with Mike Tomlin’s club, he totaled 120 catches for 1,189 yards and nine scores. His first year in the NFL was also the last for Pittsburgh tight end Heath Miller, a two-time Pro Bowler who totaled 592 receptions in 11 seasons.
Filling those shoes would not be easy, but the former Nittany Lion did his best. He enjoyed a solid three-game run in the 2016 postseason, catching 11 passes for 137 yards vs. the Dolphins, Chiefs and Patriots. All told, he was part of three playoff teams in four years with Mike Tomlin’s club.
James tested the free-agent market in 2019 and inked a four-year, $22.6 million deal with the Detroit Lions. He was released after two seasons after playing in 32 games but catching only 37 passes for 333 and three touchdowns. He spent 2021 with the Bears and joined the Browns in 2022. He played in only two games with the Browns in 2022 before being shelved with a biceps injury.
The Saints signed James to a one-year deal in late May. In early August, John Hendrix of SI.com reported that the 29-year-old performer was dealing with a groin issue. He did not play in any of New Orleans’ three preseason outings.