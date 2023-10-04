3 San Diego Padres who will not be back next season
The San Diego Padres made several big acquisitions but still stumbled through a disappointing season. Now several key players could be on their way out.
The offseason hadn't even begun when rumors began swirling of discontent between San Diego Padres general manager A.J. Preller and manager Bob Melvin. Padres chairman Peter Seidler released a statement Tuesday fully supportive of the pair.
But, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune, anything could happen if they can not work out their differences.
But, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the pair have told friends and associates that they can not co-exist in 2024. The Padres have one of the most talented rosters in baseball and couldn't make the playoffs — ending the season 82-80, third place in the highly competitive NL West. Given the circumstances, Melvin could be on his way out — possibly to head back to the Bay Area with the San Fransisco Giants job opening. Preller could promote bench coach Ryan Flaherty or coach Mike Shildt.
Preller will also be deciding how to move forward with Juan Soto and the Padres will likely offer him a contract extension. They must trade him if they cannot make that extension happen, which could prove extremely costly.
So, while the Padres already have a couple of items on their to-do list for the offseason, let's discuss the players who will not return in 2024.
Scott Barlow will not be back with San Diego Padres in 2024
Barlow was traded to the Padres by the Kansas City Royals at the trade deadline for two minor leaguers. Barlow was 0-2 in 25 games with the Padres. In 29.1 innings, he compiled a 3.07 ERA. He gave up 12 walks and 10 earned runs while striking out 32 batters.
The Royals used Barlow much differently. Barlow had 13 saves while he was with the Royals. He struck out 47 batters while finishing 31 games for Kansas City.
Barlow has one year of arbitration available before he becomes a free agent in 2025. It will be curious to see how the Padres move forward with Barlow. He was used entirely differently from his time in KC after he was traded. Would San Diego keep him around as another late-innings reliever, and allow him to finish games?
Considering their circumstances, it seems likely the Padres will move in a different direction with Barlow and use him in trade considerations.