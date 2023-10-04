3 San Diego Padres who will not be back next season
The San Diego Padres made several big acquisitions but still stumbled through a disappointing season. Now several key players could be on their way out.
Blake Snell will not be back with San Diego Padres in 2024
With Scott Boras at his side, Snell is expected to have a big payday in free agency this offseason.
Snell was traded to the Padres in 2020 after his frustrating final days with the Tampa Bay Rays. He'd signed a pre-arbitration extension with the Rays with five years and $50 million. Snell earned $16.6 million in his final contract year.
Snell is likely to be a hot commodity in free agency. In 32 games started for the Padres in 2023, he was 14-9 with a 2.25 ERA. He had 180 innings pitched and struck out 234 batters. He is a lefty who can throw strikes. He had a 27.9-percent chase rate this season. This is a little bit below league average. But, with several teams having pitching at the top of their needs list this offseason, he's likely to earn a lucrative deal.