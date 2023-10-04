Fansided

3 San Diego Padres who will not be back next season

The San Diego Padres made several big acquisitions but still stumbled through a disappointing season. Now several key players could be on their way out.

By Miranda Remaklus

A.J. Preller
A.J. Preller / Denis Poroy/GettyImages
Blake Snell will not be back with San Diego Padres in 2024

With Scott Boras at his side, Snell is expected to have a big payday in free agency this offseason.

Snell was traded to the Padres in 2020 after his frustrating final days with the Tampa Bay Rays. He'd signed a pre-arbitration extension with the Rays with five years and $50 million. Snell earned $16.6 million in his final contract year.

Snell is likely to be a hot commodity in free agency. In 32 games started for the Padres in 2023, he was 14-9 with a 2.25 ERA. He had 180 innings pitched and struck out 234 batters. He is a lefty who can throw strikes. He had a 27.9-percent chase rate this season. This is a little bit below league average. But, with several teams having pitching at the top of their needs list this offseason, he's likely to earn a lucrative deal.

