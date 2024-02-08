3 San Francisco 49ers who could end their careers in Super Bowl 58
The Niners have the opportunity to win the sixth Super Bowl in franchise history on Sunday. Which players could choose to ride off into the sunset with a win?
1. A holdover of a dying position, could Kyle Juszczyk hang it up after 11 years?
Everyone is always talking about how running backs have become de-emphasized in today's NFL, but I call that fullback erasure. What was once a position held in great esteem has slowly but surely been phased out of the NFL, with many coaches these days neglecting to use a fullback altogether.
Luckily for Kyle Juszczyk, Kyle Shanahan is not one of those coaches. Both men came to San Francisco in 2017, and they've made beautiful music together in the seven years since. Juszczyk is like a burly Swiss army knife, with Shanahan deploying him as a blocker in one of the league's best rushing attacks, as a capable receiver, and as an effective short-yardage back, not to mention his role as a veteran clubhouse leader.
As long as Shanahan is coaching, there should always be a place for Juszczyk in the league, but at 32 years old, he's probably entering the twilight of his career. He did score a touchdown in his only other Super Bowl appearance, though certainly a win on Sunday would mean much more.
Juszczyk still has two years remaining on his contract, but unlike Williams, if he retired before next season it wouldn't destroy the Niners cap situation too badly.
Juszczyk has made over $40 million during his time in the league, and his wife Kristin recently signed a deal with the NFL to officially license her custom designs. If Kyle wanted to move on to life after football, I think he and his family would be OK.