3 San Francisco 49ers to blame for the team's crushing Super Bowl loss
The 49ers just came up on the short end of one of the most heartbreaking Super Bowls we've ever seen. Who deserves the blame?
2) Jake Moody was close to perfect, but it takes more than that to beat Patrick Mahomes
49ers kicker Jake Moody has had an up-and-down debut season in the NFL. The rookie hasn't been bad by any means, nor has he been in the top half of kickers in the league. The former Wolverine has been about what you'd expect a rookie kicker to be. Unfortunately, the Niners needed more than that on this day.
In his first Super Bowl, Moody was fantastic. He was perfect on his three field goal attempts, compiling 115 yards worth of makes that included two kicks over 50 yards. His first kick, a 55-yarder in the second quarter, briefly set the Super Bowl record for longest-made field goal, at least until Harrison Butker eclipsed it with a 57-yarder of his own with five minutes remaining in the third quarter.
What gets Moody on this unfortunate list was a blocked extra point after Jauan Jennings scored a go-ahead touchdown for San Francisco with 11:22 left in the game. The snap was good, the hold was good, and the line didn't allow the Chiefs to penetrate. But Moody struck the ball way too low, and the kick was blocked by linebacker Leo Chenal, keeping Kansas City within three.
That point came back to haunt the Niners, as it allowed the Chiefs to kick a field goal instead of needing to go for the end zone at the end of the game (though who are we kidding, Mahomes would have found a way to get there).
This marked the third straight postseason game that Moody has missed a kick, and while it's hard to bury someone that scored 10 out of a possible 11 points, including two from 50+ (one of which gave his team the lead with less than two minutes remaining) and one in overtime, the Super Bowl can take even the smallest things and magnify them. Moody's missed extra point felt huge in the moment, and it proved crucial in deciding this game.