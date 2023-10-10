3 scenarios the Detroit Pistons desperately need to avoid in 2023-24
In order for the Detroit Pistons to take the next step, they have to avoid these nightmare scenarios this season.
By Kdelaney
The Detroit Pistons are fresh off their second-worst regular season performance in franchise history. Thanks to some savvy offseason pickups and a now-recovered Cade Cunningham, the Pistons now have the unique opportunity to raise some eyebrows.
The best part? The bar is 17 wins. (If we can't surpass that then, send the team to Vancouver.) However, in order to avoid a repeat of last year's mistakes, the Pistons must steer clear of these scenarios.
3. Standing back at the trade deadline
For the first time in a long time, Detroit's roster has options and depth, which enables them to make some moves. Considering the fact they've added Joe Harris and Monte Morris, it'd be in the Pistons' best interest to move Bojan Bogdanovic while his value is somewhat high.
Bogdanovic is coming off a career-high year in points and assists. He's 34 and about to enter the ninth season of his career. The trade market has already shown interest in him previously. Ausar Thompson, who Detroit selected with the fifth overall pick in last year's NBA Draft, is 20 and ready to make a major impact.
On the one hand, Bogdanovich is a deep threat and surrounding Cade Cunningham with shooters is obviously exciting. On the other hand, Bojan is a defensive liability, especially when paired next to Ivey. In fact, according to Kumay Kahil, Ivey and Bogdanovich had the second-worst defensive rating of any duo that played over 450 minutes together.
Although Bojan has been a valuable part of the Pistons' rebuilding process, Thompson's youth and potential could outweigh Bogdanovic's veteran experience in the long run.