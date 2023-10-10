3 scenarios the Detroit Pistons desperately need to avoid in 2023-24
In order for the Detroit Pistons to take the next step, they have to avoid these nightmare scenarios this season.
By Kdelaney
2. Putting limitations on Ausar Thompson's role
In his first preseason game against the Phoenix Suns, Ausar Thompson created for himself and others, clamped Devin Booker in transition, and hit a game-tying 3 in the final seconds to send it into overtime. Though the Pistons lost in overtime, Thompson finished with 12 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, and a block. A sign of good things to come for Detroit.
Whether he starts or not, Ausar needs to play major minutes this season. He's a 6-foot-7 wing with tremendous upside on both ends of the floor. Thompson started this past Sunday against the Suns. However, Ausar's potential as a super-sub may be worth looking into. One basketball executive close to the Detroit Pistons told me he expects to see Ausar play, "30-plus minutes a night." and continued saying, "He affects the game in a way that very few players in the entire league can."
If his performance on Sunday is any indication, for the first time in a long time, Pistons fan should be very excited about their recent top-five pick.