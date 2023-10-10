3 scenarios the Detroit Pistons desperately need to avoid in 2023-24
In order for the Detroit Pistons to take the next step, they have to avoid these nightmare scenarios this season.
By Kdelaney
1. Injuries
According to Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley, "In order for Detroit to eventually take the next step, it needs Cade Cunningham to lay the groundwork by making a big leap toward stardom." Cade Cunningham, the former No. 1 overall pick has to make a leap, and more importantly, land on two feet.
Last season, Cunningham was limited to just 12 games due to undergoing surgery to repair a stress fracture in his left leg. That being said, if the Pistons want to trend toward a playoff team, they'll need to stay healthy. The same holds true for all of their young core, not just Cade. Thankfully, Jalen Duren and Cunningham were both selected to play for the USA Select Team. This was, above all else, an opportunity to make up for lost reps against some of the league's elite.
After the duo impressed at scrimmages, Jalen Brunson said, “They’re good. They have chemistry, and it’s a dangerous duo. Being able to watch them, just from today, there’s something exciting going on in Detroit.” Pistons GM Troy Weaver talked about Cade's role with the team now that he's healthy. He said, "He is the linchpin of what we're doing, and we're excited that he's healthy and the role he'll play with the team," Weaver said. "When he's healthy, he has a chance to become a big-time player."
All in all, everyone needs to stay healthy, but the Pistons are definitely relying on Cade's health to reach their long-term goals. We saw what happened without Cade last year. In order to avoid a repeat of last season, Cade has to stay on the court.