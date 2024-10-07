3 Seahawks to blame after getting stunned by lowly Giants
By Lior Lampert
Per ESPN Bet, the Seattle Seahawks were tied with the San Francisco 49ers as the biggest favorites of the Week 5 slate. Alas, both NFC West squads lost outright.
Following their blistering 3-0 start to the 2024 NFL campaign, Seattle has come crashing down to Earth. They've now dropped two straight games, including their latest defeat at the hands of the New York Giants.
Down their two best offensive skill-position players (Malik Nabers and Devin Singletary), the Giants hung 29 points on the Seahawks. Seattle's defense couldn't stop an already-lackluster New York offense missing key contributors.
Conversely, the Seahawks failed to match the Giants' scoring output despite having one of the better units in the league. Overall, Seattle's effort on both sides of the ball was disappointing.
The G-Men deserve credit for weathering the storm in a hostile environment. However, Seattle had several self-inflicted wounds. Big Blue pulled off the shocking upset at Lumen Field, partly because these three Seahawks had poor performances.
3 Seahawks to blame after shocking loss to Giants
3. Leonard Williams, DL
Considering the Giants gave Leonard Williams a say before trading him to Seattle last season, this doesn't fall under the "revenge game" umbrella. Nonetheless, the veteran interior defensive lineman didn't quite remind New York of what they've been missing.
Williams logged a single tackle against the G-Men. In other words, he didn't particularly fill up the box score, and his deficient statistical production supports his on-field impact (or lack thereof).
Moreover, the Giants repeatedly gashed Williams and the Seahawks' front seven through the ground, running for 175 yards (5.1 yards per rush). Sans rookie first-rounder Byron Murphy II, Seattle was undoubtedly depleted along the trenches. But as a one-time Pro Bowler and 10-year pro, "Big Cat" must step up in situations like this.
2. Seahawks OL
While the Giants had no problem pounding the rock versus the Seahawks, it was tough sledding for Seattle. Running backs Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet aren't guilt-free, but the offensive line struggled to create lanes for them.
Quarterback Geno Smith was Seattle's leading rusher -- by a long shot -- though most of his 72 yards were gained on scramble plays. Conversely, Charbonnet combined for 30 yards on seven carries, highlighting their inability to establish the run.
Furthermore, the Seahawks' pass protection wasn't much better (if any). Smith took seven sacks for a loss of 53 yards. Three of those sacks came from star defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, who is a nightmare to hold back. The blockers couldn't keep their signal-caller upright, and it cost Seattle.
1. DK Metcalf, WR
Heading into Week 5, No. 1 wide receivers had their way with Giants cornerback Deonte Banks and the secondary. However, the young defensive back got the best of Seahawks pass-catcher DK Metcalf.
Metcalf had posted three consecutive 100-plus-yard outings, but Banks contained him. In what was supposed to be an inviting matchup for the former, he couldn't capitalize.
It was a quiet day for Metcalf. He caught four of seven targets for seven scoreless yards. His loudest moment of the contest was a fumble early in the second half that the Giants turned into a touchdown on the ensuing possession.
Between Metcalf's typical big-play prowess being neutralized and his costly turnover, this was a net negative showing, snapping a recent hot streak.