3 Seattle Seahawks to blame for deflating loss to Cincinnati Bengals
There is so much blame to go around when it comes to the Seattle Seahawks' loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Who has the finger pointed at them the most from this Week 6 defeat?
1. Geno Smith pretty much handed the game to the Cincinnati Bengals
If you want to place blame on anyone for Seattle losing on the road to Cincinnati, look no further than Seahawks starting quarterback Geno Smith. He may have thrown for well over 300 yards, but he did not have a touchdown pass on the afternoon and threw it to the other team twice. He got outplayed by Joe Burrow, who still hasn't been himself this season, for whatever reason. Smith played poorly.
I think what this game illustrated more than anything is although Smith is good enough to guide the Seahawks to something around 10 or 11 wins a season, he may not have what it takes to beat a good team on the road in the playoffs. In essence, Seattle has to win the division and get favorable scheduling breaks to go on a postseason run of sorts with Smith at the helm of Waldron's offense.
Ultimately, there are things that the savvy veteran Smith can clean up. Cincinnati is a good team with a loaded roster still trying to find itself. This win may help get them back on the right track as the weather starts to turn. As for Seattle, to come out this flat offensively in a game following a bye week, you have to wonder if this team has the mental fortitude to just win on Sundays when they have to.
Smith's carelessness with the football contributed greatly to the Seahawks losing to the Bengals.