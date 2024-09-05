3 SF Giants who won't be back in 2025 after Matt Chapman's expensive contract
Matt Chapman, to the surprise of many, inked a huge six year, $151 million extension that will keep him in San Fransisco through the 2030 season.
While this is incredibly exciting for the San Fransisco Giants, there is going to be some negative impacts of this huge deal. With Chapman inked to a big deal like this, the team isn't going to have the money to retain all the players that they wanted to.
But who, among the current Giants, won't be back next year because the team decided to spend so much money locking their third baseman down long-term?
3. OF/1B Mark Canha
The obvious players to look at here are the 2024-2025 free agents. One of the Giants most expensive upcoming free agents is the 2024 trade acquisition, Mark Canha.
Canha was added at the deadline in a trade with the Detroit Tigers. He was added to attempt a postseason push for the Giants, but unfortunately, the odds of clinching a spot are very slim. Canha has been good with San Fransisco though. In 21 games, Canha is slashing .280/.362/.320 with an OPS right around league average.
But, as the veteran enters free agency, he will most likely end up with the highest bidder. The Giants would like to have him back, but they won't and likely don't have the money that it would take to overpay for the veteran utility man.
Canha will likely be signing a one or two year deal with a team that needs some depth all around the field. He provides a utility role that isn't too common in today's game. The Giants can't afford to pay somebody like him over $10 million a year, especially if they're going to be in the market for names like Blake Snell and potentially Juan Soto.
2. OF Michael Conforto
The San Fransisco Giants are set to lose Michael Conforto this coming offseason. This season, Conforto is one of the higher paid players on the entire roster and he certainly isn't playing like an $18 million player.
He's slashing .227/.307/.428 with 42 extra-base hits this season. He has an OPS above league average, but the Giants wouldn't be able to get him for the same value that he's been attached to. Plus we can't forget, Conforto was a potential trade candidate at the deadline, even receiving reported interest from his former team, the New York Mets.
Since Conforto is a Scott Boras client, he will likely just end up with the highest bidder, like most of his clients do. With that said, the money that San Fransisco has on the books will keep them from resigning Conforto.
He's still just 31 years old and despite his low average, he's hit for decent power and his above average OPS will keep his value just above the Giants spending range.
It'll be a difficult decision for the Giants to pass up on re-signing him this offseason, but as they look to pursue some other names to fill out the roster, it's a decision that's going to have to be made. Unfortunately, the Matt Chapman extension should be the nail in the coffin for Conforto's time as a Giant.
1. LHP Blake Snell
The biggest loss in this situation will be the ace of the Giants, the surging Blake Snell. Snell sits on a $30 million player option for the 2025 season.
Snell began the season horribly but has since turned it around completely Earlier in the year, many expected him to accept his player option for next year, but following his resurgence this year, with the highlight being his no-hitter against the Cincinnati Reds on Aug. 2. there's no chance that Snell doesn't re-enter free agency this offseason.
Snell will be looking for more security and a longer contract in free agency this year. The money that the Giants just handed out to Chapman is the same amount that they would have tried to spend on Snell.
Now, there's still a chance that the Giants can make something work so that they get Snell re-signed, but it's certainly not looking very likely.
The southpaw will likely be signing with whoever the highest bidder is this offseason. His ties to the Giants will likely hold little value in the negotiations, especially given his incredible value to the team. I would be very shocked to see Snell in a Giants uniform next season.