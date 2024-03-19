3 SF Giants who won't be back in 2025 thanks to Blake Snell's contract
2) Alex Cobb won't be back if Blake Snell accepts his 2025 player option
A pitcher that the Snell contract could impact is Alex Cobb, a right-hander who has been nothing short of steady in his entire career but is also inching closer to free agency.
The 36-year-old had another strong year this past season, posting a 3.86 ERA in 28 starts and 151.1 innings of work, fitting well in the middle of their rotation and even making the All-Star team.
Cobb had signed a two-year, $20 million contract to join the Giants ahead of the 2022 campaign and it's safe to say that it's worked out in their favor. The deal included a third-year club option worth just $10 million that the Giants obviously picked up. While he's set to likely miss the beginning of this season due to injury, he shouldn't be out long and the $10 million is still a bargain.
Assuming he has another good year, Cobb will be due a raise. With Snell, Logan Webb, Kyle Harrison, Robbie Ray, and Jordan Hicks locked in, plus guys like Keaton Winn, Tristan Beck, and potentially top prospect Carson Whisenhunt as depth, they won't have much of a need to re-sign Cobb who will be 37 once he's up for another contract.