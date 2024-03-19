3 SF Giants who won't be back in 2025 thanks to Blake Snell's contract
Blake Snell's contract might impact the Giants futures of these three players.
1) The Giants can do better than Michael Conforto
With Snell on board, the Giants have an unbelievable rotation when healthy, but their lineup remains a question mark. Additions of Jorge Soler, Jung Hoo Lee, and Matt Chapman should help immensely, but this lineup still lacks that big middle-of-the-order bat that teams fear. The Giants signed Michael Conforto to be one of those big bats, but that experiment hasn't quite played out the way they had envisioned so far.
Conforto signed a two-year deal worth $36 million ahead of the 2023 campaign in what was a similar model to Snell. The idea was for Conforto, a player who couldn't secure the long-term deal he wanted, to have a great year, opt-out, and then get that mega-deal. That did not happen. Conforto had just a .718 OPS in 125 games and wound up opting into his $18 million player option for 2025.
The Giants hope to get a bounce-back year from Conforto, but whether that's in the cards or not remains to be seen. Assuming he doesn't have his first big year since the shortened 2020 season, both sides would benefit from a change of scenery.
Conforto is set up to fail by being a left-handed hitter playing half of his games at Oracle Park, and the Giants could use the money coming off the books from Conforto to go out and get the superstar bat they've been lacking (Juan Soto?).