3 signs that the Washington Wizards are definitely tanking this season
The Washington Wizards are looking to bounce back after a putrid 2022-23 season, but will it be a comeback season or a tanking campaign for future talent?
Signs the Wizards are tanking: 1. Washington salary cap edition
Finally, the last sign that the Wizards are tanking is their strategy of contracts and salary management. At this moment, the franchise has nine players who are signed for four years, however, Kuzma ($90 million) and Poole($120 million) are the only ones who have a total salary higher than $50 million.
The rest of the salary cap for Washington consists of two players who are signed to three years, five players who are signed to two years, and four players who are signed to a one-year deal. On the flip side, the franchise has 10 players who are signed until 2027.
Washington has done a great job of signing players to contracts that can either be bought out or traded easily. Oftentimes, teams sink themselves with massive contracts that do not allow flexibility.
The Wizard's salary management is a sign that they will tank because they are essentially shipping pieces off to make them less competitive. Not to mention, it is a long season and they only have three strong pieces on their roster.
Poole, Kuzma, and Shamet will have the green light to shoot at will but who will be their supporting cast? With all the recent trades and departures, Washington will not be competitive this season and is on track for another losing season and possibly winning the NBA lottery. They're rebuilding but they're not worried about doing it quickly.