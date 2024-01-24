3 St. Louis Cardinals who deserve extensions after Tommy Edman
The St. Louis Cardinals have given Tommy Edman a two-year, $16.5 million contract extension. There are plenty of other players who may ultimately receive extensions as well
By Curt Bishop
2. Jordan Walker
Jordan Walker is still learning the ropes of being a full-time outfielder. Having been drafted as a third baseman, he had to adjust on the fly with Nolan Arenado already filling the position for the Cardinals.
Walker was one of the few bright spots in a turbulent 2023 for the Cardinals, hitting .276 with 16 home runs and 51 RBI. Soon, he may have the starting right field job down cold.
At just 21 years of age, the sky is the limit for the young slugger. Now might also be a good time for the Cardinals to talk about an extension with him.
Walker's power makes him one of the most promising young players in all of baseball, and the Cardinals are going to want to have his presence in the lineup for years to come.
It's also important to note that Paul Goldschmidt's contract is expiring at the end of the year, and if he departs, Walker could find a new home at first base.
Cardinals fans should be excited about what they saw from Walker in 2023, as it is a harbinger of things to come for the future as the young slugger develops into a superstar.