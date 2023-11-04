3 St. Louis Cardinals who could follow Mike Shildt to San Diego
With Mike Shildt reportedly one of the leading candidates to become the next manager of the San Diego Padres, could a reunion of Cardinals be coming?
By Kevin Henry
Jordan Hicks could reunite with Mike Shildt in San Diego
Okay, so while Hicks may not be a current Cardinals player, there are plenty of reasons why the former St. Louis reliever could find his way to reunite with Shildt inside Petco Park.
Like O'Neill, Hicks made his MLB debut in 2018 and he and Shildt were part of the Cardinals fabric for two of the next three seasons (Hicks opted out during the 2020 COVID-shortened campaign). Hicks had plenty of potential during his time under Shildt's eye, but didn't really blossom into his own under Marmol had taken over the Cardinals.
Dealt to Toronto at the MLB trade deadline, Hicks is now a free agent ... and his timing for a reunion with Shildt couldn't be better. The Padres will reportedly say goodbye to closer Josh Hader, meaning there is an opening in the back end of the bullpen that could be a perfect fit for Hicks and his high-velocity arsenal.
A return to the National League and to a manager he already knows could be a perfect solution for both Hicks and his next chapter as well as a Padres team looking to find answers in the bullpen.