3 St. Louis Cardinals who shouldn't be on the roster after Winter Meetings
The St. Louis Cardinals may have already addressed their starting rotation. But there is still work to be done and areas to address.
By Curt Bishop
The St. Louis Cardinals have accomplished a lot this offseason, adding three starters via free agency to bolster their starting rotation after a dreadful 2023 season.
But even with the rotation addressed, the Cardinals are far from through this winter. There are other areas of the club that still need improvement. John Mozeliak should be busy in the coming weeks.
One area the Cardinals could address is the outfield. Not to add to their mix, but rather to clear up the positional logjam.
The Cardinals are already receiving trade interest for a few of their outfielders.
Here are three players that shouldn't be on their roster by the end of the Winter Meetings.
3. Cardinals who shouldn't be on the roster: Tyler O'Neill
The Cardinals have held out hope for Tyler O'Neill to develop into a star for quite some time.
However, their patience for the young outfielder has not been rewarded. O'Neill has struggled to stay healthy for much of his career, and he hit the injured list three times in 2022.
And when healthy, O'Neill has proved to be a very streaky performer. His defense is solid, as he already has two Gold Gloves. But his bat has been streaky.
This past season, O'Neill hit just .231 with nine home runs and 21 RBI, and he found himself on the injured list twice, which limited him to just 72 games.
The young slugger's potential is off the charts, but he has never reached that potential. Meanwhile, sluggers like Randy Arozarena and Adolis Garcia have become stars with the Tampa Bay Rays and Texas Rangers, respectively. They were let go while the Cardinals held onto O'Neill and others who have yet to reach their potential.
Cardinals fans' patience has run out, and with teams already calling with interest in O'Neill, it might be time for the Cardinals to cut ties.