3 St. Louis Cardinals who shouldn't be on the roster after Winter Meetings
The St. Louis Cardinals may have already addressed their starting rotation. But there is still work to be done and areas to address.
By Curt Bishop
1. Cardinals who shouldn't be on the roster: Jose Fermin
Fermin was acquired last offseason from the Cleveland Guardians. Due to injuries, Fermin saw plenty of opportunities with the big-league club in 2023, serving as a utility infielder.
However, his time with the organization may be limited. Masyn Winn was called up late in the season and took over the starting shortstop position for St. Louis. With Brendan Donovan and Nolan Gorman both on the roster, it's going to be hard for St. Louis to find opportunities for Fermin.
Because he is a utility infielder, his skillset is quite valuable, but he would probably have better luck with another team given the Cardinals depth on the position player side.
The 24-year-old hit .235 with no homer runs and four RBI during the regular season, and only saw significant playing time when key players such as Tommy Edman were on the injured list. He appeared in just 21 games during the season.
The Cardinals are hoping to bounce back into postseason contention in 2024, and Fermin isn't exactly a centerpiece of the ballclub. And with Winn now with the big-league club, Fermin's opportunities will more than likely remain limited with the Cardinals going forward.