3 stars Atlanta Braves can acquire this offseason not named Shohei Ohtani
The Atlanta Braves have some work to do after their NLDS exit. Here are three stars besides Shohei Ohtani that they could pick up this winter.
By Curt Bishop
The Atlanta Braves had the best record in all of baseball in 2023, winning 104 games and cruising to their sixth straight NL East division title.
However, they fell short in the NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies, who eliminated their division rivals in four games. This means the Braves have a little bit of work to do this offseason in order to make a deeper run into October.
According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, former Los Angeles Angels two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani has shown interest in playing for the Braves. Ohtani's market will be quite competitive, and the former MVP has also made it clear that he wants to play for a contending ballclub, which the Braves certainly are.
However, it will be tough to court him, and the Braves may need to look elsewhere.
Here are three superstars other than Ohtani the Braves can sign for 2024.
3. Sonny Gray
In a separate report, Morosi noted that both Sonny Gray and Aaron Nola are strong possibilities for the Braves as they look to improve their rotation. We'll discuss Gray first.
Gray had a 2.79 ERA and will likely finish second in the Cy Young race for the American League. The Minnesota Twins are already preparing for life without their Cy Young candidate in 2024.
But should the Braves add him, they would be bringing in somebody who has experience as an ace and a veteran presence to go next to guys like Max Fried, Spencer Strider, Charlie Morton, and Bryce Elder. Atlanta would also have certainty in their rotation, which they will need in order to bounce back from their NLDS loss.
Gray averaged nine strikeouts per nine innings this year with the Twins and also kept his walk rate down. His market will be competitive, but Atlanta has the resources to get a deal done.