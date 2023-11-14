3 stars Atlanta Braves can acquire this offseason not named Shohei Ohtani
The Atlanta Braves have some work to do after their NLDS exit. Here are three stars besides Shohei Ohtani that they could pick up this winter.
By Curt Bishop
1. Blake Snell
At the moment, there is no indication that the Braves are showing any interest in Blake Snell.
However, the likely NL Cy Young Award winner will be highly sought after following a tremendous season. Snell won 14 games and posted a 2.25 ERA with the San Diego Padres. That was the lowest ERA in all of baseball.
Like Nola and Gray, Snell is a strikeout machine, having punched out 234 batters over 180 innings of work. The main issue with Snell is that he tends to struggle with walks and doesn't often go deep into ball games.
But his track record speaks for itself. He is a proven postseason pitcher who would give the Braves a chance to win games in October and return to the World Series.
He certainly won't come cheap, but if the Braves are looking into both Nola and Gray, it would not be too much of a stretch to see them potentially pursue Snell as well.
More pitching can never hurt, especially when it's top-level pitching.
The veteran left-hander was healthy all year and has proven himself to be one of the game's top starters through the first eight years of his career.