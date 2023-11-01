3 stars the 76ers should pursue after the James Harden trade
The 76ers added draft picks with the James Harden trade they can use to try and build around Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. Any of these three stars would be a great fit.
2. OG Anunoby, Toronto Raptors
The Toronto Raptors have to decide on a direction at some point. They either have to try and win games, or build around Scottie Barnes and finally blow it up. They should choose the latter, and that's what they'd do if they traded OG Anunoby to Philadelphia.
Anunoby has developed into one of the best 3-and-D players in the NBA. He's an All-NBA caliber defender who is a career 37.5 percent shooter from downtown. The 76ers obviously lose a ton when it comes to scoring and playmaking with Harden leaving, but would gain a lot with Anunoby replacing him on the other side of the ball.
The Eastern Conference is full of wings that can drop 30 on any given night. Anunoby can be the guy they stick on the Jayson Tatum's and Giannis Antetokounmpo's of the world and watch him neutralize them. Obviously, nobody can stop these superstars, but Anunoby can at least limit them. He does this while averaging somewhere around 17 points per game.
Anunoby being on an expiring contract isn't great, but that'd lessen his value to the point where Philadelphia can easily acquire him in a trade and can look to extend him if they offer him max money. The fit is seamless, and I could argue the 76ers would be even better than they were with Harden.