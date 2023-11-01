3 stars the 76ers should pursue after the James Harden trade
The 76ers added draft picks with the James Harden trade they can use to try and build around Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. Any of these three stars would be a great fit.
1. Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors
If the 76ers are concerned about Joel Embiid's desire to stay with the franchise long-term, perhaps pairing him with Pascal Siakam would help. Like Embiid, Siakam hails from Cameroon and is one of the best players in the NBA.
Siakam has taken on the role of being the top option for the Raptors in recent years and has performed at an All-NBA level. He was one of five players last season to average at least 24 points, eight rebounds, and six assists per game joining Luka Doncic, LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Nikola Jokic. Pretty impressive company.
On this team, Siakam wouldn't quite put up those numbers with Joel Embiid being the primary option, but he'd still be a good fit. He'd add another scorer and distributor that this team needs.
Siakam won an NBA Championship with the Raptors as a second option behind Kawhi Leonard. A trio of Embiid, Siakam, and Maxey should absolutely be formidable enough to compete for another championship. The only thing that'd make Philadelphia hesitate is the fact that he's also on an expiring deal. Assuming an extension can be dealt with, Siakam to Philadelphia makes a lot of sense.