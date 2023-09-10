3 Steelers most to blame for deflating Week 1 loss to 49ers
The Pittsburgh Steelers failed to show up for Week 1, suffering a beatdown as punishment for their unpreparedness.
By Josh Wilson
Matt Canada hasn't changed
Matt Canada might be the most hated man in Pittsburgh. That was true last year, and it doesn't look like it's going to change much this year. Pittsburgh Steelers were livid over what they saw in the opening home game of the season, with the offense looking tepid the entire afternoon.
Coming out of an NFL game in 2023 with just seven points, simply, is unacceptable. To further add to that simple stat, the Steelers totaled 239 yards. For context, the worst team in yards per game in 2022 was the Los Angeles Rams at 280.
Pittsburgh got just 16 first downs on the afternoon, another metric that is worse than the dead-last per-game average among 2022 teams. What's even worse is they ran just five fewer plays than the Niners, meaning the Steelers were nearly as inefficient as possible while the Niners just turned over touchdown after touchdown.
San Francisco scored 0.45 points per play, Pittsburgh just 0.11.
The offense was to blame today. Matt Canada as the leader of that unit shoulders that blame.
The Steelers have the Browns next week, who held Joe Burrow to three points in Week 1. Don't expect much better next week.