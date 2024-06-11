3 Steelers offseason moves that will define Mike Tomlin’s future
The Pittsburgh Steelers have been a consistent playoff contender for the last two decades. One of the biggest reasons is culture change and demand from Mike Tomlin. The Steelers are entering year 18 with Tomlin as the head coach, who has accumulated an overall record of 173-100-2 and a Super Bowl title.
What is even more impressive is that Tomlin hasn’t had a season under .500 with the Steelers. Tomlin’s future with the team is secured for another three seasons to the 2027 NFL season with a contract extension signed on Monday.
The future is bright with the Steelers under Tomlin, but it all depends on how the roster is built moving forward. Three moves this offseason will define the Steelers this upcoming season and potentially the future.
3. The Steelers address the present and potentially the future at the quarterback position
Former first-round pick Kenny Pickett was far from the reason why the Steelers’ offense was inefficient, but he wasn’t able to grow under offensive coordinator Matt Canada and a bad offensive line. Pickett didn’t want to take the chance to grow and develop in a year under Russell Wilson, who was signed under a one-year, $1.2 million minimum contract. He was traded to move on after a small sample of underwhelming play.
The Steelers signed Wilson to be a bridge quarterback for Pickett, but now needed another young former quarterback to learn the system and take over. Pittsburgh decided to roll with former Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields, who took some strides this past season.
Fields needs a more supportive system than the past three seasons at Chicago. He will have the weapons around him to grow and develop and the coaching staff to give him support in the future. Field’s future will depend on how well he learns this season. There is a lot of risk for both quarterbacks, but all Wilson has to do is not recreate an egotistical mindset with the Denver Broncos in 2021.
2. Pittsburgh gets a new star middle linebacker
The Steelers made one of the biggest moves this free agency by stealing a Pro-Bowl middle linebacker in Patrick Queen from a divisional rival. Queen was a developing All-Pro with the Ravens and now he is an elite playmaker to play next to star outside linebacker T.J. Watt. He accounted for a career-high 133 total tackles and six pass breakups this past season. He is the most talented middle linebacker to play for the Steelers since Joey Porter.
Queen’s addition will be needed to improve a Steelers’ defense that has potential but falters due to injuries or ill-fit starters. The Steelers were ranked 19th in the league in rushing yards allowed per game (115.1). Queen and Watt will be a scary linebacker duo for years to come if they can remain healthy.
1. The secondary has been addressed significantly
The Steelers’ other problem with average or below-average starters in a position group was in the secondary. Last season, Pittsburgh was ranked 17th in the league in passing yards allowed per game (227.1). The Steelers had a solid leader in safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and young impact player in cornerback Joey Porter Jr., but lacked solidity throughout the rest of the defense.
This offseason, they decided to focus their lack of solidity on trades and free agency. Safety DeShon Elliott was a solid free agent signing, who had one of his most impactful seasons last year for the Miami Dolphins. Elliot and Fitzpatrick should make a great deep secondary field. Meanwhile, the Steelers looked elsewhere for a reliable corner. Donte Jackson showed great potential in his time with the Carolina Panthers, which prompted a trade for the cornerback to play on a playoff-caliber team. The secondary should see the most improvement of all the position groups this season.
If the defense is getting better and the offense is solid with the new quarterback tandem, the Steelers will keep winning and Mike Tomlin will keep building his reputation as one of the best coaches in franchise history.