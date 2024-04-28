3 Steelers who won’t be back after the 2024 NFL Draft
Say goodbye to these Pittsburgh Steelers after the 2024 NFL Draft class comes in the building.
It only took two picks to pretty clearly see the identity the Pittsburgh Steelers were trying to further in the 2024 NFL Draft. Troy Fautanu out of Washington was the first selection at No. 20 overall after he surprisingly fell a half-dozen spots further than expected entering the draft, but Omar Khan and Mike Tomlin then doubled down to fortify the offensive line by taking West Virginia center Zach Frazier at No. 51.
While they may not get credit for it because they didn't make the splashiest of picks, the Steelers should absolutely be considered one of the big winners of the 2024 draft. Even with the uncertainty of what this team will look like with either Russell Wilson or Justin Fields at the helm, the foundation of the roster improved greatly with this draft class.
The hard truth of the NFL, however, is that these new additions to the roster in Pittsburgh by way of the draft also mean that other players are going to get pushed out. As such, it's a safe bet (or in one case, a hopeful bet) that these three players won't be back with the Steelers for the 2024 season.
3. Denzel Mims won't end up lasting at all with Steelers with Roman Wilson coming in
Trading away Diontae Johnson this offseason immediately vaulted wide receiver to one of Pittsburgh's biggest needs in the draft, barring a longshot trade for a star like Brandon Aiyuk or something in a similar vein. And indeed, the Steelers used their first third-round pick to fill that void by taking Michigan wideout Roman Wilson.
Even though he's a bit smaller, Wilson is a quite similar player to Wilson in his ability to consistently get open and find weak areas of the defense to rip off chunks of yardage. He should play an immediate role in the offense, which is not something that was ever likely going to be the case for Denzel Mims, who signed on with the Steelers practice squad in October 2023 and was retained on a reserve/futures contract.
There doesn't appear to be much room for Mims at this position, however. George Pickens, Wilson, Calvin Austin III, and newcomers Van Jefferson and Quez Watkins all sit above Mims in any hierarchy and there's a case to be made that a younger player like Dez Fitzpatrick makes more sense to keep around. Perhaps the practice squad remains an option, but even that seems somewhat unlikely for Mimis at this point after the Wilson pick.
2. Mark Robinson is expendable for the Steelers after drafting Payton Wilson
Linebacker depth was tested to the highest degree for the Steelers last season. That was something the franchise aimed to address already in free agency by poaching former Ravens first-round pick Patrick Queen to patrol the middle of the field. Veterans Elandon Roberts and Cole Holcomb are also returning, as is 2022 seventh-round pick Mark Robinson.
Or, at least Robinson was set to return until the Steelers came on the clock with the No. 98 overall pick with NC State linebacker Payton Wilson on the board. If not for a torrid injury history, Wilson would've likely been an easy Top 50 pick. However, multiple season-ending injuries concerned teams enough that he slipped.
The talent is undeniable, though. Wilson is a bit slight-framed but plays strong and is the most skilled coverage linebacker in this class with elite athleticism. With him joining the fray, Robinson's value even as depth or on special teams is greatly diminished and will likely leave him without a roster spot once cuts start being made.
1. Dan Moore Jr. should be done with Steelers with Troy Fautanu in place
Yes, offensive line depth is always a crucial component for any NFL team who hopes to be successful. That would be the case for keeping Dan Moore Jr. on the roster in Pittsburgh for the 2024 season. At the same time, though, the question has to be asked: How valuable is depth if you know the player can't hold up?
Moore logged more than 1,000 snaps last year at tackle and was a consistent issue for the Steelers in the trenches. While 2023 rookie Broderick Jones had his own shortcomings, he was not nearly the consistent eyesore that Moore was as one of the worst tackles in the NFL, and he didn't have a year of experience under his belt.
After using a first-round pick on Troy Fautanu, though, Moore has already been replaced as the starter. It's not a certainty that he'll be gone from the roster entirely after that pick but it does feel as if the Steelers would be better off getting a better look at someone like Dylan Cook or Tyler Beach, or perhaps just finding a veteran backup like a Donovan Smith or someone in that ilk.